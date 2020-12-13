US: How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine roll-out will work

US Army General Gustave Perna, head of distribution for Operation Warp Speed, the COVID-19 vaccination programme, has unveiled the initial roll-out plan for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use late Friday, and the first doses are expected at sites across the country as early as Monday.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.

