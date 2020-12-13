-
Long Covid: When coronavirus symptoms don’t go away | DW News - 20 mins ago
-
US: How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine roll-out will work - 49 mins ago
-
Brexit: EU offer ‘unacceptable’ as trade talks continue 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Fierce gun battle reported as gunmen storm a school in northern Nigeria - 2 hours ago
-
Over 6 million people participated in Venezuela’s ‘popular consultation’ - 2 hours ago
-
Take remote working to the next level with this Bali coworking camp - 2 hours ago
-
Scores arrested at new Paris protest against security law - 2 hours ago
-
Little sign of agreement as post-Brexit talks reach their final day - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: New round of protests against global security bill, islamophobia hits Paris - 9 hours ago
-
US to begin roll out of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after its emergency approval - 10 hours ago
US: How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine roll-out will work
US Army General Gustave Perna, head of distribution for Operation Warp Speed, the COVID-19 vaccination programme, has unveiled the initial roll-out plan for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.
The vaccine was approved for emergency use late Friday, and the first doses are expected at sites across the country as early as Monday.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Trump #COVID19Vaccine #Pfizer