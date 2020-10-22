Share
US intelligence says Iran, Russia have tried to meddle in 2020 election

Russian and Iran have both obtained US voter information and taken actions to influence public opinion ahead of the November 3 election, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced Wednesday.

