US issues emergency authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency authorisation to use the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, paving the way for the first Americans to be immunised in the coming days.

The decision follows a regulatory process that involved a panel of independent advisors weighing in on the safety of a two-dose vaccine that the drugmaker had asked to be approved for use in people aged 16 and older.

Officials and medical experts hope the vaccine will help get the pandemic under control after more than 292,000 Americans have been killed to date – more than any other country in the world. More than 15.8 million have been infected.

