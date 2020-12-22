-
US Navy sails nuclear submarine through Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran
Mandatory Credit: DVIDS
US Navy’s Nuclear powered submarine USS Georgia passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday amid growing tensions between Iran and the US.
The vessel, escorted by two guided-missile cruisers, USS Port Royal and USS Philippine Sea, was seen in footage released by the US Navy reportedly heading towards the Arabian Gulf as it departed from the Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain.
The ship is able to carry up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles or host up to 66 Special Operations Forces.
The tensions between the two countries rose following a rocket attack on the US embassy in Iraq, which Washington blamed on Tehran-backed militias.
