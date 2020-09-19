US presidential election: Early voting begins

People have been casting their ballots in person in Minnesota, Virginia, South Dakota and Wyoming for the United States presidential election.

Voting by mail is already underway in other states.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren has more from Minneapolis.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #USElection #US2020