-
US presidential election: Early voting begins
People have been casting their ballots in person in Minnesota, Virginia, South Dakota and Wyoming for the United States presidential election.
Voting by mail is already underway in other states.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren has more from Minneapolis.
