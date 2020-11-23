-
China: Alibaba CEO hails recovery at conference on tech industry efforts against COVID - 7 mins ago
-
Afghanistan Conference 2020 kicks off in Geneva with ‘Sustainable peace buildings’ discussion - 39 mins ago
-
Unrest in Guatemala: Protesters set fire to Congress | DW News - 51 mins ago
-
We love this Series 12 supercut trailer 💖 #DoctorWhoDay @Doctor Who – BBC - 55 mins ago
-
US Presidential election: Swing states closer to certifying wins for Biden - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: Hundreds join silent march to contest COVID restrictions in Stuttgart - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Carrefour murderer!’: Brazil sees more protests after black man killed by security guards - about 1 hour ago
-
Israeli PM held secret talks in Saudi with Pompeo, crown prince - about 1 hour ago
-
Mexico’s street musicians struggle as virus hits music festival - about 1 hour ago
-
Australian farmers brace for China ban, eye new markets - about 1 hour ago
#US President Donald #Trump’s campaign and his allies have suffered a string of judicial defeats in their bid to prevent states from certifying President-Elect Joe #Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. FRANCE 24’s International Affairs Commentator Douglas Herbert explains.
