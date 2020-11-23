US Presidential election: Swing states closer to certifying wins for Biden

#US President Donald #Trump’s campaign and his allies have suffered a string of judicial defeats in their bid to prevent states from certifying President-Elect Joe #Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. FRANCE 24’s International Affairs Commentator Douglas Herbert explains.

