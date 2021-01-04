US presidential election: Trump’s made-up claims of fake Georgia votes

President Donald #Trump put forth a dizzying array of fuzzy accounting and outright false claims in an extraordinary phone call to #Georgia’s secretary of state seeking a reversal of his election #defeat, fabricating a slew of votes that he said should’ve been counted in his favor. FRANCE 24’s Philip Turle tells us more.

