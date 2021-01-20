US Senate takes up Biden’s top cabinet selections

On the eve of his inauguration, five of Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees have started their confirmation hearings. His picks for secretary of state, treasury, director of national intelligence, defence secretary and homeland security are facing questions from Senate committee members – as they are considered for their respective roles.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.

