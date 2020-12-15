US under cyberattack: Russia denies involvement in multiple federal agency breach

Multiple US federal agencies as well as businesses have found out they were targeted by a monthslong and highly sophisticated cyberattack.

The hack began in March and was discovered by cybersecurity company FireEye. It cast blame on…. “a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities’.

US media says officials suspect Russian hacker group cozy bear.

The Kremlin however said on Monday it had “nothing to do with” the attack.

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#EuronewsLive

#GoodMorningEurope