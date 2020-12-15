-
US under cyberattack: Russia denies involvement in multiple federal agency breach
Multiple US federal agencies as well as businesses have found out they were targeted by a monthslong and highly sophisticated cyberattack.
The hack began in March and was discovered by cybersecurity company FireEye. It cast blame on…. “a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities’.
US media says officials suspect Russian hacker group cozy bear.
The Kremlin however said on Monday it had “nothing to do with” the attack.
