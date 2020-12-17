-
US vaccine campaign grows as Covid-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily
The United #States on Wednesday widened its network for administering Covid-19 #vaccines to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a #pandemic killing more than 3,000 Americans a day, even as a major storm threatened to slow progress on the East Coast.
