US vaccine campaign grows as Covid-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

The United #States on Wednesday widened its network for administering Covid-19 #vaccines to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a #pandemic killing more than 3,000 Americans a day, even as a major storm threatened to slow progress on the East Coast.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en