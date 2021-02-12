-
US vaccine roll-out: Joe Biden says predecessor ‘did not do his job’
President Joe Biden says the United States does not have as many vaccine doses as his administration initially thought.
The government has signed contracts to buy another 200 million doses.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles, in the US.
