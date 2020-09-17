Share
US wildfires: Smoke prompts jump in Oregon respiratory problems

4 hours ago

Hot, dry weather is hampering efforts to contain dozens of wildfires burning in three West Coast states.
Smoke from those flames has caused the world’s unhealthiest air quality.
A tenth of emergency hospital visits in Oregon are by people with breathing problems.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Portland, Oregon.

