US wildfires: Smoke prompts jump in Oregon respiratory problems

Hot, dry weather is hampering efforts to contain dozens of wildfires burning in three West Coast states.

Smoke from those flames has caused the world’s unhealthiest air quality.

A tenth of emergency hospital visits in Oregon are by people with breathing problems.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Portland, Oregon.

