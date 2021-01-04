US will appeal against UK judge decision to refuse Assange extradition

A British judge ruled on Monday that #WikiLeaks founder Julian #Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges including breaking a spying law, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide. The United States said it would continue to seek the extradition of Australian-born Assange and #US prosecutors are set to appeal Monday’s decision to London’s High Court.

