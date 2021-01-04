-
USA: “Abuse of power” – Harris on Trump’s call with Georgia’s Secretary of State
Mandatory credit: Joe Biden Campaign
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called US President Donald Trump’s phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State made in attempt to reverse his November 3 election defeat, ‘an abuse of power,’ as she spoke during a rally in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday.
In Saturday’s phone call between Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump urged Raffensperger to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn the results and let him win, basing on claims that votes in his favour were left uncounted, with no proof of that been yet presented.
Harris described the call as “the voice of desperation,” as she delivered her speech ahead of the Senate runoff elections on January 5.
“Have you all heard about that recorded conversation? Well, it was certainly the voice of desperation. Most certainly that, and it was a bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the President of the United States,” said Harris.
According to a wide range of election officials across the country and even Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, there was no widespread fraud in the election.
