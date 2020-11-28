USA: Amazon workers hold Black Friday protest outside company headquarters

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters marched outside Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle on Friday, to highlight the lack of support given by the company during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the protest organisers, Chris Smalls, commented “We’re out here protesting and advocating certain demands that haven’t been made yet.” He added “So, it’s not enough to offer a relief fund, it’s about protections as well, PPE which wasn’t provided, back in March. So, as a result, 20,000 or more employees have contracted this virus, and it’s still happening, eight months later.”

Protests took place across 15 countries against working conditions, the firing of employees and the huge personal wealth of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos. Back in June his net worth jumped by $13 billion (€10.9 billion).

