USA: America needs four more years of Trump – Pence at Arizona rally

US Vice President Mike Pence hosted the MAGA (Make America Great Again) rally in Peoria, Arizona, a day after the vice presidential debate with his opponent, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Thursday.

Pence praised the coronavirus response of US President Donald Trump, saying that his decision to suspend travel from China saved “American lives,” adding that “Arizona and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.”

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3.

