USA: Armed anti-Trump protesters face off with Trump supporters in Atlanta

Anti-Tump and pro-Trump supporters took to Atlanta streets with their weapons on Saturday. The armed groups could be seen approaching the Georgia State Capitol, as police officers ensured they were separated.

One pro-Trump supporter said he had attended the rally to exercise his first and second amendment whilst still possible.

“Evidently we’re walking into a communist socialist agenda in our country and it won’t be long when they’ll be coming for these and to shut us up. They’ve already been trying to shut us up, now they’re going to come for these,” he added.

Freedom of speech and of assembly are covered by the first amendment, and the right to bear arms is covered by the second.

An anti-Trump protester defended his decision to attend the rally, and said he was there to “fight racism.”

“It’s 2020, we shouldn’t be having to fight racism, fascism. We shouldn’t have to even be arguing about why the fuck this man still lost the election. It’s over with. All of your lawsuits are out of court so why are you all still here. If they weren’t here we wouldn’t be her,” he said.

Several protesters were organised across the United States on Saturday, after President Donald Trump refused to concede the vote, insisting there had been fraud. The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit on Friday, mounted by Trump in an attempt to claw back some of the states lost to President-elect Joe Biden, who is due to succeed Trump on January 20.

