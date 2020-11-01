USA: Arrests, clashes at DC police station as protesters demand justice for Karon Hylton

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several protesters were arrested after clashes erupted with police outside the Metropolitan Police’s Fourth District headquarters in Washington DC on Saturday night, as demonstrations over the death of Karon Hylton continued.

Protesters had gathered outside the police station for another round of demonstrations, where some hurled objects at the building.

Police came onto the streets to confront the protesters, where several were seen being detained. Police made pursuit on a protester who tried to run away, who they later arrested. Another protester was seen getting hit with pepper spray.

Twenty-year-old Karon Hylton died on Monday after police attempted to pull him over for allegedly riding on the pavement without a helmet. His scooter collided with a car during police pursuit. Protesters claim that under DC law, under most circumstances pursuit is not permitted for traffic violations, and police actions put Hylton in danger. Four officers have been placed on leave while the investigation into his death continues.

Hylton’s death is was one of two deaths related to the police in the USA on Monday. Walter Wallace Jr was fatally shot by police in Philadelphia, sparking two days of protests, and looting in some cases. His family says he had a mental illness.

