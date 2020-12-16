-
USA: Biden arrives to Atlanta for Senate runoff campaign
Supporters of US President Donald Trump and US President-elect Joe Biden faced off in Atlanta on Tuesday, as Biden arrived to the Georgia capital to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Trump and Biden supporters could be seen chanting in front of each other as Biden’s motorcade passed by.
“I teach elementary school so I feel like I’m still at work,” said Biden supporter Karen while referring to the Trump supporters nearby.
The results of the two runoff Senate elections in Georgia, scheduled for January 5, will show if Republicans continue to hold control of the Senate.
Joe Biden sealed his last month’s victory over Trump on Monday after the electoral college cast him 302 votes against Trump’s 232.
The Democrat will become the 46th president of the United States when he is sworn in on January 20.
