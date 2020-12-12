-
Iraq: Anti-govt protests continue in Kurdistan region despite curfew - 7 hours ago
-
The WeWork Story Part 3: Is Naked Pete Coming to Summer Camp? - 7 hours ago
-
Ursula von der Leyen receives the World Leader for Peace and Security Award | LIVE - 7 hours ago
-
USA: Woman arrested after BLM protesters hit by car in Manhattan - 7 hours ago
-
Pack your bags! Singapore airport offers “glamping” holiday in lavish tents - 7 hours ago
-
Belgium: Greek PM Mitsotakis welcomes EU sanctions for “aggressive neighbour” Turkey - 7 hours ago
-
USA: Biden promises “100 million vaccines” in first 100 days of administration - 8 hours ago
-
Afghanistan: At least 1 killed after multiple rockets strike Kabul - 8 hours ago
-
Six injured after car ploughs through demonstrators at Manhattan protest - 8 hours ago
-
Mexico: Government approves use of Pfizer”s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency cases - 8 hours ago
USA: Biden promises “100 million vaccines” in first 100 days of administration
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Joe Biden Campaign
US President-elect Joe Biden said that the record was broken this week for the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in one day, and was higher than the death toll during 9/11 or Pearl Harbour.
“This week marked another tragic milestone for our fight against COVID-19. More than 3,000 deaths in one single day. The highest single death count during this pandemic,” Biden announced, speaking during the introduction event for his new administration secretaries and representatives in Wilmington, on Friday.
Biden also pledged to administrate “100 million vaccines” during the first 100 days of his administration, after he warned similar numbers were expected for the next two to three months.
At the event, United States Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris also took the time to stress the importance of supporting people struggling to make ends meets in the US. “At a time when one in eight households, said they didn’t have enough money for food last week, we need leaders who understand that no one should go hungry in the United States of America,” she explained.
There have been over 15,834,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US and 294,874 related deaths, according to data gathered by the John Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20201211-086
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201211-086
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly