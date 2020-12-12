USA: Biden promises “100 million vaccines” in first 100 days of administration

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Joe Biden Campaign

US President-elect Joe Biden said that the record was broken this week for the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in one day, and was higher than the death toll during 9/11 or Pearl Harbour.

“This week marked another tragic milestone for our fight against COVID-19. More than 3,000 deaths in one single day. The highest single death count during this pandemic,” Biden announced, speaking during the introduction event for his new administration secretaries and representatives in Wilmington, on Friday.

Biden also pledged to administrate “100 million vaccines” during the first 100 days of his administration, after he warned similar numbers were expected for the next two to three months.

At the event, United States Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris also took the time to stress the importance of supporting people struggling to make ends meets in the US. “At a time when one in eight households, said they didn’t have enough money for food last week, we need leaders who understand that no one should go hungry in the United States of America,” she explained.

There have been over 15,834,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US and 294,874 related deaths, according to data gathered by the John Hopkins University.

