Covid: UK’s ban on South America travellers comes into force 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 33 mins ago
Turkey: Erdogan receives COVID jab as vaccination programme kicks off - 4 hours ago
North Korea: Military parade reveals new submarine-launched missiles *STILLS* - 4 hours ago
Argentina: President Fernandez signs new abortion bill into law - 4 hours ago
USA: Illinois National Guard flies to DC ahead of Inauguration - 4 hours ago
USA: Biden unveils COVID “rescue and recovery” plan to steady economy - 5 hours ago
Former Michigan governor and other officials charged over Flint water crisis - 5 hours ago
Short of oxygen, Brazilian city of Manaus forced to evacuate Covid-19 patients - 6 hours ago
Tintin painting fetches record €3.2 million at Paris auction - 6 hours ago
Covid-19: France to introduce 6pm curfew, offer vaccines to all those at high risk - 7 hours ago
