USA: Biden welcomes “first step” after House approves $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Joe Biden welcomed the House of Representatives granting approval for his a $1.9 trillion (€1.56 trillion) coronavirus aid package, in Washington DC on Saturday.

“For a few weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of the American public has made it clear that they support my American rescue plan and the House of Representatives took the first step toward making it a reality,” said the president.

The relief packages will consist of unemployment aid, by providing jobless residents with $400 (€331) weekly checks until August, as well as the $1,400 (€1,159) direct stimulus checks for eligible citizens.

An additional sum of several billion dollars will be provided to support the faster distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, but also for fundings of schools ,and aid for state and local governments.

“We’re one step closer to extending unemployment benefits for millions of Americans who are shortly going to lose them or one step closer to helping millions of Americans feed their families and keep a roof over their head,” Biden said, adding that after the approval of the bill, they will also be “one step closer to vaccinating the nation.”

#JoeBiden #COVIDAidBill #coronavirus #COVID19

Video ID: 20210227-044

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210227-044

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly