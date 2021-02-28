-
Hungary: Orban is rebuilding Budapest with a look to the past | Focus on Europe - 7 hours ago
-
Martinique protesters seek accountability for pesticide poisoning - 8 hours ago
-
El Salvador set for pivotal National Assembly election - 8 hours ago
-
Archeologists discover intact ceremonial chariot in ruins near Pompeii - 8 hours ago
-
Réunion’s ‘stolen children’ demand damages from France | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
What’s happening with China’s Uighurs? | Start Here - 10 hours ago
-
Dozens of Hong Kong activists charged with ‘subversion’ | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds march in support of imprisoned Greek militant - 11 hours ago
-
USA: Biden welcomes “first step” after House approves $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill - 11 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan: Russia’s weather satellite launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome - 11 hours ago
USA: Biden welcomes “first step” after House approves $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Joe Biden welcomed the House of Representatives granting approval for his a $1.9 trillion (€1.56 trillion) coronavirus aid package, in Washington DC on Saturday.
“For a few weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of the American public has made it clear that they support my American rescue plan and the House of Representatives took the first step toward making it a reality,” said the president.
The relief packages will consist of unemployment aid, by providing jobless residents with $400 (€331) weekly checks until August, as well as the $1,400 (€1,159) direct stimulus checks for eligible citizens.
An additional sum of several billion dollars will be provided to support the faster distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, but also for fundings of schools ,and aid for state and local governments.
“We’re one step closer to extending unemployment benefits for millions of Americans who are shortly going to lose them or one step closer to helping millions of Americans feed their families and keep a roof over their head,” Biden said, adding that after the approval of the bill, they will also be “one step closer to vaccinating the nation.”
#JoeBiden #COVIDAidBill #coronavirus #COVID19
Video ID: 20210227-044
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210227-044
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly