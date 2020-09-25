USA: BLM protesters face off armed militia members in Louisville

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters faced off members of an armed militia in Louisville, Kentucky, where protests continued against the lack of homicide charges for police officers in the Breonna Taylor case.

Activists were seen verbally confronting heavily-armed members of the Oath Keepers militia group.

Protests in Lousville began after a jury refused to charge officers involved in the incident which led to Taylor’s death.

Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment. Two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.

Taylor was killed while sleeping in her bed in on March 13, after police officers broke into her apartment under a ‘no-knock warrant’ suspecting her to be part of a drug ring.

