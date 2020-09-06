USA: BLM protesters march against Trump and police brutality in San Francisco

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists marched in San Francisco on Saturday, protesting against police brutality, racism, and the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators could be seenholding banners and placards denouncing Trump and US Vice-President Mike Pence, as well as commemorating the victims of police brutality.

Rallies against police brutality and racism have been taking place across the US since late May, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer.

