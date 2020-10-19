USA: CalWood Fire wipes out houses as it rages on in Colorado

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least 26 houses have been wiped out and many were evacuated in northwestern Boulder, in Colorado, due to the CalWood fire that broke out over the weekend.

The footage follows people evacuating their homes and the blaze growing in their surroundings on Saturday.

The fire originated from an initial spark in Jamestown at around 12:30 local time (18:30 GMT) on Saturday, October 17.

The CalWood fire is the largest recorded wildfire in the Boulder county’s history, covering at least 8,788 acres.

As the fire’s cause is still under investigation, Colorado has been experiencing wildfires for months and has seen its 10 major wildfires taking place in the last 20 years.

The Cameron Peak fire, the largest in Colorado’s history with its 203,000 acres, continues to grow west of Fort Collins.

The US Drought Monitor shows that at least 60 percent of the state is currently facing extreme drought conditions.

