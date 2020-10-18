USA: Conservative punched in face by counter-protester at free speech rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Team Save America event organiser was punched in the face by a counter-protester, leaving him with broken teeth, during a conservative rally in downtown San Francisco, on Saturday.

Around a dozen conservatives attended the rally which was held behind police dressed in riot gear. Several hundred counter-protesters gathered chanting slogans against the organiser, while some threw food, bottles and other objects at speakers. The event was quickly cancelled.

The organiser, Philip Anderson, was punched after walking through the crowd of counter protesters before the start of the rally.

Counter-protesters also demonstrated in front of Twitter’s headquarters, where the Team Save America organisers had also gathered to protest restrictions they feel are biased against US President Donald Trump and conservatives.

