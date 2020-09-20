-
USA: “Country can wait” – demonstrators demand deceased RBG not be replaced before elections
Hundreds gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC on Saturday to mourn the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“The country can wait,” said one of the demonstrators aspeople demanded that there won’t be any replacement for Ginsburg before the US Presidential elections, just as she hoped for before passing away.
Ginsburg, feminist, and human rights defender who had served on the court since 1993 died at her home in Washington DC of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, at age 87, on September 18.
