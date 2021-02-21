-
Australia begins COVID-19 vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech jab - 11 mins ago
-
Please welcome the first clone of a US endangered species, the black-footed ferret - 12 mins ago
-
Spain: Chaos on Barcelona streets as protest over jailing of rapper extends into 5th night - 28 mins ago
-
USA: Debris rains from sky as plane engine fails after take-off from Denver - 31 mins ago
-
Huge rallies in Myanmar as backlash grows over protester killings - 31 mins ago
-
France undergoing TV renaissance amid pandemic - 32 mins ago
-
USA: Plane debris scattered on Broomfield football pitch after Denver take-off mishap - 32 mins ago
-
Serbia: Vucic present as first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines arrives in Belgrade - 34 mins ago
-
Israel starts reopening as Covid-19 vaccination rate nears 50% - 38 mins ago
-
Inauguration of the memorial to remember the victims of Covid 19 in Codogno - 40 mins ago
USA: Debris rains from sky as plane engine fails after take-off from Denver
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Initial awe turned to shock and fear after locals of a Broomfield residential area in Colorado near Denver realised objects falling out of the sky could be parts of a plane engine.
A group of children were playing in a park on Saturday when suspected black aircraft engine parts began raining down on them, as their wary mother urged them to take their canine pets and leave.
The Hawaii-bound United Airlines 777 plane with 231 passengers aboard had a right engine failure shortly after takeoff on Saturday, resulting in black pieces falling and loud sounds heard from the sky. The commercial jet made an emergency landing at Denver airport. Nobody was injured in the incident.
#UnitedAirlines777 #Denver #USA
Video ID: 20210221-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210221-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly