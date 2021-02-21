USA: Debris rains from sky as plane engine fails after take-off from Denver

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Initial awe turned to shock and fear after locals of a Broomfield residential area in Colorado near Denver realised objects falling out of the sky could be parts of a plane engine.

A group of children were playing in a park on Saturday when suspected black aircraft engine parts began raining down on them, as their wary mother urged them to take their canine pets and leave.

The Hawaii-bound United Airlines 777 plane with 231 passengers aboard had a right engine failure shortly after takeoff on Saturday, resulting in black pieces falling and loud sounds heard from the sky. The commercial jet made an emergency landing at Denver airport. Nobody was injured in the incident.

