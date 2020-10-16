USA: Dozens arrested at DC protest against SC nominee Barrett on last day of hearings

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Twenty-six protesters were arrested in Washington DC on Thursday as they blocked the road while protesting against the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, as the last day of her confirmation hearings took place.

The demonstrators were dragged away by police as they sat in the road outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building, where Barrett was appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“We are here today on the fourth day of the hearing to hopefully stop the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. We are all here because most of us care about saving our health care,” said one of the protesters, Jennifer Flynn-Walker, from the Center for Popular Democracy.

Hundreds of activists had gathered earlier at the Supreme Court and then marched to the senate office building.

A group of women opposed to Barrett’s nomination also marched to the Supreme Court dressed as handmaids from the TV adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ in reference to Barrett’s membership of the Christian group ‘People of Praise,’ where female spiritual leaders were formerly called handmaids.

A small group of pro-Barrett demonstrators could also be seen gathered outside the court.

With the hearings concluded, the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote to move the nomination forward next Thursday, after which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will bring the nomination to the Senate floor on October 23, paving the way for a final confirmation vote the following week.

President Donald Trump’s move to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the country’s election, scheduled for November 3, has led to criticism from the Democrats. Trump’s rival party argues that President Barack Obama was prevented from doing the same with even more time to spare when in March 2016 Obama nominated Merrick Garland to succeed Antonin Scalia, who had died one month earlier.

Currently, the US Supreme Court holds a 5-3 conservative majority.

