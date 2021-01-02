USA: Dozens of NYC’s “Polar Bears” brave freezing waters to mark New Year

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of swimmers braved the cold temperatures to celebrate the New Year with a dip into the water in Coney Island, New York City on Friday.

Groups of people were seen racing into the freezing waters for an unofficial Polar Bear Plunge, the popular cold swimming event.

The official event usually gathered hundreds of participants every year. This year’s edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

