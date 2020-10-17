-
USA: Early in-person voting expected to double 2016 numbers – Fairfax elections director
Queues of voters were seen waiting in front of the Fairfax County Government Centre on Friday, as early voting in the US presidential election has been underway in the county since September 18.
Gary Scott, director of elections for Fairfax County said that early in-person voting was expected “to double 2016 numbers” with voting by mail already being “five times what it was in 2016.”
Early in-person voting in Fairfax is expected to be open until October 31.
Millions of Americans have already taken part in early voting in the US presidential election, which is scheduled for November 3.
