-
LIVE: MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova holds her weekly briefing - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Evacuations ordered as vegetation fire rages through Silverado Canyon - 5 hours ago
-
Iran approves new law hardening position on nuclear programme, halting UN inspections - 5 hours ago
-
France opposition lawmakers slam government handling of Covid-19 pandemic crisis in report - 6 hours ago
-
EU pays tribute to Former French President Giscard d’Estaing, ‘key architect of European project’ - 6 hours ago
-
Israel could head to elections as ‘Netanyahu-Gantz power-sharing deal at heart of dispute’ - 6 hours ago
-
California Covid-19 cases skyrocket as LA expected to run out of hospital beds by Christmas - 6 hours ago
-
How are vaccines approved? A closer look as countries try to curb Covid-19 infections - 6 hours ago
-
Former President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing ‘was the incarnation’ of a forward-moving France - 6 hours ago
-
Tributes from political figures pour in for Former French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing - 6 hours ago
USA: Evacuations ordered as vegetation fire rages through Silverado Canyon
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: @markcolem4n
A vegetation fire, first sparked by a house fire, prompted mandatory evacuations as it was raging through Silverado Canyon, on Wednesday.
Images filmed on Thursday show the fire engulfing the vegetation, and encroaching a nearby road where emergency vehicles were seen.
According to the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), the blaze grew to 2,000 acres overnight.
OCFA crews attacked the fire from ground and air, as evacuations were ordered for residents in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.
Video ID: 20201203-036
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201203-036
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly