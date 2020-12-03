USA: Evacuations ordered as vegetation fire rages through Silverado Canyon

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A vegetation fire, first sparked by a house fire, prompted mandatory evacuations as it was raging through Silverado Canyon, on Wednesday.

Images filmed on Thursday show the fire engulfing the vegetation, and encroaching a nearby road where emergency vehicles were seen.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), the blaze grew to 2,000 acres overnight.

OCFA crews attacked the fire from ground and air, as evacuations were ordered for residents in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.

