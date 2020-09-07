USA: Firefighters battle to put out California wildfire

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Firefighters continued their efforts to try to tackle the Californian wildfires that have been blazing since Saturday.

Emergency vehicles could be seen arriving at the scene, near Fresno, on Sunday, as smog shrouded the fores, which was still visible burning.

One resident, Blake Cyclenica, said he packed his valuables in the car when issued with an evacuation warning, without waiting for the order. He said he would be going to stay with a nearby friend, who has a ranch, but was worried about the fire’s effect on local wildlife.

“They’ve got a bunch of horses that are going to have to be moved, if we get evacuated from there, so we’re just on standby waiting. Also kind of on standby in case we need to go up and start cutting some fire line to help, you know, slow this fire down,” Cyclenica said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sunday in three counties due to the Creek Fire which forced people in mountain communities to leave their homes. The blaze has spread to more than 295 square kilometres (114 square miles) threatening thousands of structures.

Emergency services and the National Guard have reportedly rescued more than 200 people trapped by the flames over the weekend.

According to reports, the Creek Fire has devoured more than 45,000 acres (18,210 hectares) of forest near the Fresno and Madera counties.

A gender reveal stunt gone array has been blamed as one of the causes of several wildfires blazing across California.

