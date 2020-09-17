USA: Firefighters continue battling Bobcat Fire as it comes close to Mount Wilson Observatory

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Firefighters continue battling the Bobcat Fire as it is threatening to come close to the Mount WIlson Observatory on Wednesday.

Police had set up checkpoints to contain access to the damaged areas and helicopters were seen flying above the area. A road sign reading ‘If you are not a resident, stay out of the area due to fire,” was set up to warn people.

“Today our priorities are to protect the communities that are south of the fire and also to the west of the fire we have the Mount Wilson Observatory. And so those are the main two areas of priority,” explained Keila Vizcarra, a spokesperson for the US Forest Service.

“It has been terrible, just terrible. It is smokey outside, you got ashes coming out of the sky. It’s just terrible, horribly terrible,” said Blaze Rodriguez, a local resident.

Many parts of the state completely are left destroyed by the wildfires and an estimated 305 homes have been evacuated near the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County.

“We are using helicopters and air tankers when we can fly them. Visibility has been so bad lately, as you can see it is really hard to fly during the smokey situations. Once in the afternoon when the smoke lifts, e’ll get after it with an aircraft but until that point. We’ll be doing direct handline and indirect handline as well as bulldozers and engines,” said Larry Smith, the press information officer for Red Cross California.

Several wildfires started on early Labor Day Weekend and are currently raging across California, Oregon, and parts of Washington.

