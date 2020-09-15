-
USA: Firefighters continue to battle Bobcat wildfire near Los Angeles - 3 hours ago
-
Greece: Refugees arrive at new camp near Kara Tepe on Lesbos - 3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong: Protesters decry “political suppresion” ahead of trial over banned Tiananmen vigil - 3 hours ago
-
Height is no obstacle for German parkour phenom Ihab - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Firefighters bring fire at Zaha Hadid building under control - 3 hours ago
-
Israel-UAE-Bahrain accords burnish Trump’s ‘deal-maker’ credentials - 3 hours ago
-
France’s Macron backs 5G technology over ‘the Amish model’ - 4 hours ago
-
From orphanage nightmare to dreaming of public office: the story of Vişinel Bălan - 4 hours ago
-
China, EU push for greater economic relations - 4 hours ago
-
Reports: Germany to take in 1,500 Migrants from overcrowded Greek refugee camps | DW News - 4 hours ago
USA: Firefighters continue to battle Bobcat wildfire near Los Angeles
Wildfires continued to rage across California, leaving many parts of the state completely destroyed and an estimate of 305 homes have been evacuated near the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County as shown in footage from Monday.
Several firefighters were seen putting restless efforts to tackle the Bobcat wildfire near Los Angeles National Forest.
Fire and Rescue helicopters were seen dumping water on the smoking fields as Rescue workers had set up checkpoints to contain access to the damaged areas.
Several wildfires started on early Labor Day Weekend and are currently raging across California, Oregon, and parts of Washington.
