USA: Firefighters continue to battle Bobcat wildfire near Los Angeles

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Wildfires continued to rage across California, leaving many parts of the state completely destroyed and an estimate of 305 homes have been evacuated near the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County as shown in footage from Monday.

Several firefighters were seen putting restless efforts to tackle the Bobcat wildfire near Los Angeles National Forest.

Fire and Rescue helicopters were seen dumping water on the smoking fields as Rescue workers had set up checkpoints to contain access to the damaged areas.

Several wildfires started on early Labor Day Weekend and are currently raging across California, Oregon, and parts of Washington.

Video ID: 20200915-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200915-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly