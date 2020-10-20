USA: Globe-shaped bar from Hitler’s yacht up for auction in Maryland

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A large spherical bar pried from Hitler’s yacht, a Nazi German vessel named ‘Aviso Grille,’ is being put up for auction by a Maryland auctioneer in Chesapeake City.

The World bar and its five bar stools on display that were removed from Hitler’s vessel will be available at a two-day auction on 28th and 29th October at an expected cost of between $150,000 and $250,000 (€127,000 and €212,000).

“It’s hard to imagine something as evocative and closely tied to Hitler’s dream of world conquest as a bar in the shape of the world. One can imagine the evil leaders of the nazi regime: [Leading member of the Nazi Party of Germany Heinrich] Himmler, [Nazi party leader Hermann] Goring, [Nazi Minister of Armaments and War production Albert] Speer or [Foreign Minister of Nazi Germany Joachim von] Ribbentrop, all sidling up to this bar and having drinks as they discussed the conquest of the world,” explained President of Alexander Historical Auctions Bill Panagopulos.

Among the objects on auctioned, there is also a manuscript signed by Hitler’s sister Paula, in which she describes her life with her infamous brother Adolf and a picture depicting Hitler teaching her to play the piano.

“There are many interesting facts in this work, including the fact that Adolf Hitler played the piano and taught her to play the piano, which frankly is contrary to what anybody could imagine, Hitler sitting on the piano and playing Wagner. We all know that he loved Wagner, which is no surprise that that’s what he taught his sister,” Panagopulos stated.

The infamous bible that US President Donald Trump used at a photo op at St. John’s Church in June 2020 amid the George Floyd protests in Washington D.C. will also be available to purchase, with the President’s signature inked on the first page of it.

It is the cover sheet of the report and President Trump applied a very large and dark signature to this cover sheet. I would imagine he applied it as a way to thumb his nose at those who sought to impeach him,” Panagopulos said.

Video ID: 20201019-067

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201019-067

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly