USA: Hundreds gather outside Supreme Court to mourn death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Hundreds gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. on Friday night to mourn the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had served on the court since 1993.
Mourners were seen leaving flowers and candles, while the US flag at the Supreme Court was lowered at half-mast.
Ginsburg died at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, at age 87, on Friday.
Known for being a champion of women’s rights and for her liberal stance at the Supreme Court, Ginsburg’s death could alter the ideological balance of the court, giving US President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority.
According to reports, Ginsburg’s final statement, which was dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera from her deathbed, was: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
Justice Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman to hold the position, and her death coincided with the eve of Rosh Hashanah, a holiday that commemorates the Jewish New Year.
