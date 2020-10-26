USA: Hundreds join “Jews for Trump” car parade in NYC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people rallied in New York City to show support for US President Donald Trump, on Sunday.

The event organised by a group called “Jews for Trump” started with a car parade in Manhattan before supporters converged on a rally on Marine Park in Brooklyn.

Cars carried US and Israeli flags and pro-Trump banners.

