USA: Hundreds join “Jews for Trump” car parade in NYC
Music in the file may be subject to copyright
Hundreds of people rallied in New York City to show support for US President Donald Trump, on Sunday.
The event organised by a group called “Jews for Trump” started with a car parade in Manhattan before supporters converged on a rally on Marine Park in Brooklyn.
Cars carried US and Israeli flags and pro-Trump banners.
Video ID: 20201026-009
