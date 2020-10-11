USA: Hundreds march in pro-Armenia rally in NYC as ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh begins

-
Hundreds of Armenian-Americans marched in New York City, on Saturday, to call for support for Armenia in the wake of the military clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Protesters could be on Manhattan’s Upper West Side waving Armenian flags, and holding signs asking for peace and against Turkish Prime Minister Recep Erdogan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire from midday (local time; 08:00 GMT) on Saturday, and plan to start negotiations over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Fighting between the two countries broke out on September 27 when sides of the conflict exchanged fire. At least 200 deaths have been reported in the heaviest fighting since the 1994 ceasefire, with both sides blame each other for the escalation and the number of casualties is climbing.
The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but has an independent government led by a majority group of ethnic Armenians.
