-
Colombia: Crowds hit Bogota market amid tax-free day for economic revival - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Hundreds of anti-fascists march in Madrid on day after Franco death anniv - 6 hours ago
-
Germany’s ‘eternal chancellor’ Angela Merkel marks 15 years in office - 6 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Five fugitives die in car chase after mass prison break near Beirut - 7 hours ago
-
Guatemala: Protesters set fire to parliament amid demo against new budget - 7 hours ago
-
Pakistan: Thousands of maskless mourners attend funeral of cleric - 7 hours ago
-
What’s behind the South China Sea dispute? | Start Here - 7 hours ago
-
Ethiopia rebuffs mediation attempts as Tigray offensive continues - 7 hours ago
-
Italy: Skeletal remains of 2 killed in Vesuvius eruption found in Pompeii *DISTRESSING CONTENT* - 7 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds of cars line up at drive-thru food bank distribution event in Dallas - 7 hours ago
USA: Hundreds of cars line up at drive-thru food bank distribution event in Dallas
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of people lined up in their cars at a drive-through food bank distribution event in Dallas on Saturday to receive groceries as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has reportedly increased the locals’ need as the Thanksgiving Day approaches.
Volunteers helped put bags and boxes of groceries into boot of vehicles at the event.
According to numbers last updated by Dallas County officials, the county has registered a record number of 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day.
Video ID: 20201122-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201122-010
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly