USA: Hundreds of cars line up at drive-thru food bank distribution event in Dallas

Thousands of people lined up in their cars at a drive-through food bank distribution event in Dallas on Saturday to receive groceries as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has reportedly increased the locals’ need as the Thanksgiving Day approaches.

Volunteers helped put bags and boxes of groceries into boot of vehicles at the event.

According to numbers last updated by Dallas County officials, the county has registered a record number of 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day.

