USA: Hundreds of Trump supporters gather in Oregon City for rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Supporters of US President Donald Trump were seen gathering in Oregon City, near Clackamas Community College, Monday.

The rally followed the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a member of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, in a Portland protest.

Banners supporting Trump, as well as those in memory of Danielson were seen being waved at the rally.

The protest than continued with protesters’ vehicles driving from Oregon City on Interstate 5 to Woodburn where the rally ended.

Video ID: 20200908-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200908-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly