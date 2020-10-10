-
USA: Hurricane dogs seek shelter in sunny San Diego
Mandatory credit: San Diego Humane Society
As many as 100 dogs, evacuated from Louisiana from five different shelters and rescue centres ahead of Hurricane Delta landed in sunny San Diego on Thursday.
In a joint effort, San Diego Humane Society, Rancho Coastal Humane Society, the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility, and the Department of Animal Services and Labradors and Friends will foster the good bois until they could find their forever homes after their health and behavioural evaluation.
Hurricane Delta which entered Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm weakened to a Category 1 when it made its landfall near Creole, Louisiana, on Friday evening.
Video ID: 20201010-007
