USA: Illinois National Guard flies to DC ahead of Inauguration
Mandatory Credit: US Department of Defense
Members of the Illinois Air National Guard belonging to the 182nd Security Forces Squadron were seen boarding on a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Peoria, Illinois on Thursday, en route to Washington DC to increase security ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Officers were seen also loading big containers of equipment onto the aircraft.
The airmen are part of the up to 21,000 National Guard troops authorized by the Department of Defense to assist law enforcement in operations supporting the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20.
