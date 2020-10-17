-
US and Israeli delegations join historic first flight from Israel to Bahrain - 44 mins ago
-
Fight for US battleground state of Michigan enters final stretch - 55 mins ago
-
Guineans set to vote in tense presidential election - 55 mins ago
-
Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning - 2 hours ago
-
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city - 2 hours ago
-
France to rally in solidarity of beheaded teacher in Paris suburb - 3 hours ago
-
Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh continues as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating truce - 3 hours ago
-
Covid: Police get access to NHS Test and Trace self-isolation data 🔴 @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Women’s March rally in DC to protest Trump’s policies - 13 hours ago
-
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - 13 hours ago
USA: “It”s a criminal enterprise”- Trump attacks Joe Biden”s family at Georgia rally
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump attacked his Democratic rival, former Vice-President Joe Biden, calling his family a ‘criminal enterprise’ as he spoke at his campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, on Friday.
“By the way, Biden’s brother – try that one”, Trump suggested his potential voters get informed on his competitor’s family, adding “I won’t go too deep in the family, I am not looking to insult everybody but honestly, in my opinion, it’s a criminal enterprise, it’s a criminal enterprise.”
The US president seconded the audience’s chant to “Lock them up,” and compared Biden’s family to his own children, lauding his daughter Ivanka. “Can you imagine if my kids did what this guy is doing? Ivanka, Oh my beautiful, my wonderful Ivanka and you see, she is a good kid.”
Trump went on slamming Democrats directing his criticism on the NBC channel.
“NBC is not better did you get to see it last night?”- Trump questioned the audience, accusing the channel’s reporters of giving his opponent Biden ‘softball questions’, and Biden himself for allegedly failing to give a strong answer to journalists.
“I thought it was very unfair last night that sleepy Joe can’t answer the question, he really can’t answer a question”, Trump said.
Video ID: 20201017-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201017-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly