USA: “It”s a criminal enterprise”- Trump attacks Joe Biden”s family at Georgia rally

US President Donald Trump attacked his Democratic rival, former Vice-President Joe Biden, calling his family a ‘criminal enterprise’ as he spoke at his campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, on Friday.

“By the way, Biden’s brother – try that one”, Trump suggested his potential voters get informed on his competitor’s family, adding “I won’t go too deep in the family, I am not looking to insult everybody but honestly, in my opinion, it’s a criminal enterprise, it’s a criminal enterprise.”

The US president seconded the audience’s chant to “Lock them up,” and compared Biden’s family to his own children, lauding his daughter Ivanka. “Can you imagine if my kids did what this guy is doing? Ivanka, Oh my beautiful, my wonderful Ivanka and you see, she is a good kid.”

Trump went on slamming Democrats directing his criticism on the NBC channel.

“NBC is not better did you get to see it last night?”- Trump questioned the audience, accusing the channel’s reporters of giving his opponent Biden ‘softball questions’, and Biden himself for allegedly failing to give a strong answer to journalists.

“I thought it was very unfair last night that sleepy Joe can’t answer the question, he really can’t answer a question”, Trump said.

