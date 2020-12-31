-
USA: Kilauea volcano spews fountains of lava on Hawaii”s Big Island
Kilauea volcano could be seen spewing lava fountains on Sunday and Tuesday in Hawaii’s Big Island, as the eruption in the northwest side of the Halema’uma’u crater intensified.
The volcano’s ongoing eruptions have forced local authorities to issue warnings over the levels of volcanic smog on the western islands of Hawaii as the volume of sulfur dioxide and other gases are being watched closely.
According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, volcanic smog levels being released from the Halema’uma’u crater are expected to decrease in the upcoming days.
Kilauea last erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes with lava flowing for nearly four months.
