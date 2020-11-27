USA: Macy’s holds Thanksgiving Day parade without spectators on the streets

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade was held in New York City on Thursday without the traditional crowd of spectators on the streets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event’s 64th edition was broadcast live on TV to viewers across the US, where it marks the start of the holiday season.

Teams carried giant floats and balloons through parade itinerary, which was reduced to one block near Macy’s flagship department store.

