-
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses - 46 mins ago
-
Covid: Hancock defends ‘fair’ tier 3 offer for Greater Manchester 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 48 mins ago
-
France to pay respects to beheaded teacher with ceremony at Sorbonne - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Many dead’ after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty - 2 hours ago
-
USA: NASA spacecraft touches surface of asteroid in historic operation - 3 hours ago
-
Venezuela: ‘Tis the season? Christmas spirit comes early to Caracas to boost economy amid pandemic - 3 hours ago
-
Italy: Pope holds interfaith “peace and fraternity” prayer in Rome - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Enormous 1,520 kg laurel soap unveiled in Aleppo as historic manufacturer reopens - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Hairdressers strike to demand VAT reduction as COVID-19 restrictions hurt business - 3 hours ago
-
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Lagos - 10 hours ago
USA: NASA spacecraft touches surface of asteroid in historic operation
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: NASA TV
A NASA spacecraft successfully reached the surface of the Bennu asteroid and took a sample of the celestial body. Cheering and euphoric NASA staff celebrated the successful mission in Denver on Tuesday.
Launched in 2016, the NASA OSIRIS-REx spacecraft had been in orbit around the asteroid for two years to prepare for the drill.
“I can’t believe we actually pulled this off,” praised NASA lead scientist Dante Lauretta. “This is history, this is amazing,” he added.
Asteroids are among the remaining debris of the solar system’s creation and could hold clues of the genesis of life on Earth according to scientists.
Mandatory credit: NASA TV
Video ID: 20201021-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201021-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly