USA: NASA spacecraft touches surface of asteroid in historic operation

A NASA spacecraft successfully reached the surface of the Bennu asteroid and took a sample of the celestial body. Cheering and euphoric NASA staff celebrated the successful mission in Denver on Tuesday.

Launched in 2016, the NASA OSIRIS-REx spacecraft had been in orbit around the asteroid for two years to prepare for the drill.

“I can’t believe we actually pulled this off,” praised NASA lead scientist Dante Lauretta. “This is history, this is amazing,” he added.

Asteroids are among the remaining debris of the solar system’s creation and could hold clues of the genesis of life on Earth according to scientists.

