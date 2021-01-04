-
US election: Donald Trump recorded begging Georgia official to overturn Biden victory - 16 mins ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Julien Assange faces ruling on extradition to US - 22 mins ago
-
UK court to rule on WikiLeaks founder Assange’s US extradition - 60 mins ago
-
Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to begin 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil: the forgotten Black Lives Matter movement - about 1 hour ago
-
A hundred civilians are killed in western Niger attacks - 2 hours ago
-
Trump urges Georgia official to overturn vote in leaked call - 2 hours ago
-
Brazil: Rio de Janeiro beaches packed despite surge in COVID cases - 3 hours ago
-
USA: “Abuse of power” – Harris on Trump’s call with Georgia’s Secretary of State - 3 hours ago
-
USA: “Nation is depending on us” – Georgia Rep Sen Loeffler at McDonough rally - 5 hours ago
USA: “Nation is depending on us” – Georgia Rep Sen Loeffler at McDonough rally
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Republican Senator from Georgia Kelly Loeffler spoke at a rally in McDonough, Georgia, on Sunday, ahead of the so-called January 5 runoff vote that will determine who will hold the majority in the US Senate.
In the election where two Senate seats are up for grabs, Republican incumbent Loeffler is running against Democratic newcomer Raphael Warnock. Similarly, Republican Senator David Perdue could be replaced by Democratic newcomer Jon Ossoff.
At the rally, Loeffler stressed the importance of voting, urging everybody to call their family members and friends and make sure they show up at the polls, and do so at least “five times a day,” as that should “keep the Liberals away.”
“This battleground might be here in Georgia, but the nation is depending on us. We are the firewall to stopping socialism,” said Loeffler.
The Republican Party has controlled the US Senate since 2014. If Democrats win two additional seats in Senate and forge a 50-50 tie, the deciding vote would be Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris’.
#USA #Georgia #KellyLoeffler
Video ID: 20210103-029
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210103-029
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly