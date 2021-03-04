-
US health officials urge Americans to wear masks as states reopen - 51 mins ago
-
Australia’s China Dream | 101 East - 55 mins ago
-
SpaceX unmanned rocket makes soft landing before exploding on ground - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany extends coronavirus lockdown with a new strategy - 2 hours ago
-
ICC to probe reported war crimes in Palestinian territories - 2 hours ago
-
Myanmar pro-democracy protesters return after ‘bloodiest day’ since coup - 2 hours ago
-
Meghan accuses royals of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ in Oprah Winfrey interview teaser clip 🔴 BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Ivory Coast enters final day of campaigning as all eyes on distant Gbagbo - 3 hours ago
-
Australia: Rio Tinto chief to resign over ruined sacred Aboriginal caves - 4 hours ago
-
‘Bloodiest day’: At least 38 anti-coup protesters killed in Myanmar, says UN envoy - 4 hours ago
USA: “Neanderthal thinking” – Biden slams Republican governors for lifting mask mandate
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Joe Biden slammed Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi for lifting the mask mandate in their states, as he spoke from Washington DC on Wednesday.
Biden called the move a ‘big mistake’ and said the country was “on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease.”
“The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything is fine, take off your mask. Forget it. It still matters,” said the US president.
Biden reminded citizens to ‘follow the science,’ and reiterated the importance of precautionary measures such as wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping socially distanced.
“I know you all know that. I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it,” he concluded.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, both Republicans, announced on Tuesday that they are reopening businesses and lifting a state-wide mask mandate.
#USA #Biden #COVID19 #Masks #Texas
Video ID: 20210304-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210304-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly