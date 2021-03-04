USA: “Neanderthal thinking” – Biden slams Republican governors for lifting mask mandate

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Joe Biden slammed Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi for lifting the mask mandate in their states, as he spoke from Washington DC on Wednesday.

Biden called the move a ‘big mistake’ and said the country was “on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease.”

“The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything is fine, take off your mask. Forget it. It still matters,” said the US president.

Biden reminded citizens to ‘follow the science,’ and reiterated the importance of precautionary measures such as wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping socially distanced.

“I know you all know that. I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it,” he concluded.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, both Republicans, announced on Tuesday that they are reopening businesses and lifting a state-wide mask mandate.

