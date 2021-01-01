USA: New Yorkers celebrate New Year’s Eve as state sets new record for daily COVID cases

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of the Big Apple were seen congregating in large numbers without social distancing near the cornered off Times Square to watch from afar the countdown and New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City on Thursday.

“I’m a bit scared, I don’t know what will happen, it feels it gets better. And it’s really bizarre, there is no explanation. That’s something I need to make out of it and hope 2021 will come out good,” said one attendee Dede.

The revelers were undetered by the fact that the state had confirmed its single highest daily confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on the same day celebrations took place, with 15,939 new cases on Thursday, exceeding the previous record set at the peak of the first wave in April.

